Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.4% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 16,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 336,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after acquiring an additional 111,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 183,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,267 shares of company stock valued at $8,954,365. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.6 %

Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.40. The company had a trading volume of 263,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,530,848. The stock has a market cap of $484.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.74 and a 200 day moving average of $180.71.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.