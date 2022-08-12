Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.8% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 285,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $63,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its position in Visa by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 1,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 128,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,654,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.18. 69,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,623,387. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

