LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $223,744,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $86,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,206,000 after buying an additional 787,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,116,000 after buying an additional 777,787 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,759,000 after acquiring an additional 649,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $91.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.31. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Vertical Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.