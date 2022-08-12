LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Vertical Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

