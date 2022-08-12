LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Vertical Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.26.
LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:LYB opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.
Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
