Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.23 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MKC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.68. 3,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.89. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

