Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Lowers Stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,142 shares during the quarter. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF makes up about 5.8% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned approximately 7.36% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $31,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA COM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,725. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.