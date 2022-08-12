Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 363 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 186,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,366,000. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 51,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,068,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,106,047. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $145.81. The stock had a trading volume of 85,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,855. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $348.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.