Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MBUU. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.
Malibu Boats Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $65.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.59. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $84.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats
In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 90,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.