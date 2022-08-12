Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MBUU. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $65.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.59. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $84.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.67. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 90,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.