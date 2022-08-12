MAP Protocol (MAP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $389,171.00

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.80 million and approximately $389,171.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

