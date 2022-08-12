Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Shares Gap Down to $3.11

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.11, but opened at $2.95. Markforged shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 8,389 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on MKFG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Markforged Trading Down 12.5 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $511.17 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Trading of Markforged
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Markforged by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Markforged by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Markforged
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
