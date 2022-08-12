Maro (MARO) Price Tops $0.0357 on Exchanges

Maro (MARO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Maro has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maro has a total market cap of $26.78 million and $281,068.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maro alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,786.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00039361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00127161 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

MARO is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 971,940,928 coins and its circulating supply is 750,524,646 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.