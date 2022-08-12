Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 102 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Public Storage by 102.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.6 %

PSA stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $348.51. 8,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

