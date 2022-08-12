Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE DLR traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,774. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.14.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

