Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $16.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4,034.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,142 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $16,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Aflac Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $144,090,000. Aflac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $141,975,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,614 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,881,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,496,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,785 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.53. 23,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,124,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $46.13.

