Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 6.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Lam Research by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $16.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $514.25. 22,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $455.38 and its 200-day moving average is $497.73. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

