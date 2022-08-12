Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 8,465 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,197. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86.

