Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $414.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MLM traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $366.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.55 and its 200-day moving average is $351.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

