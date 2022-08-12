MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $125.00 at Cowen

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered MasTec from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.18.

MasTec stock opened at $81.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.28. MasTec has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in MasTec by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 3.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

