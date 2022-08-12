Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $67,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $44,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.55.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $351.05. The stock had a trading volume of 45,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,550. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.58. The company has a market capitalization of $339.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

