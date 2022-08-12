Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Raised by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 828.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $353.22. 94,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,550. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $341.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.55.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.