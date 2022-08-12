Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.46)-$(0.50) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company issued revenue guidance of $132-138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.40 million. Matterport also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.13)-$(0.15) EPS.

Shares of MTTR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,239,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764,848. Matterport has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.04.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.14.

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,957.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

