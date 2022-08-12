McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 334,929 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 90,840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,767. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.94. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.