Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Medallion Financial from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Medallion Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $206.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Medallion Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Medallion Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Medallion Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Stories

