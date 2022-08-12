Metal (MTL) Price Up 4.4% This Week

Metal (MTL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Metal coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00006127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $99.59 million and approximately $18.16 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,408.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00185112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004119 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00127833 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Metal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.