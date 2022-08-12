MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 11,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $66.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

