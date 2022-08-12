Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$73.00 at Desjardins

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

MRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$71.89.

Shares of TSE:MRU traded up C$0.27 on Thursday, hitting C$70.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,330. Metro has a 12 month low of C$59.14 and a 12 month high of C$73.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

