Mettalex Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $237,795.19 and approximately $20,536.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mettalex has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Mettalex Profile
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com.
Mettalex Coin Trading
