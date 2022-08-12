Milestone Advisory Partners Acquires 6,595 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up 1.0% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 140.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 331,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after purchasing an additional 44,179 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $86.62. 2,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,424. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $74.55 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.13.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

