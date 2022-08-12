Milestone Advisory Partners Buys 8,770 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 39,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,704,677. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

