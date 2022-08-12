Milestone Advisory Partners Has $1.05 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after buying an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after acquiring an additional 845,924 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,214,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,601,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,508. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

