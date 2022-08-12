Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 4,963 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth $853,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 16,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $735,000.

NYSEARCA:PEJ traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,956. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $53.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

