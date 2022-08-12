MileVerse 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.40 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. One MileVerse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MileVerse has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. MileVerse has a market cap of $17.67 million and $1.40 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00038645 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,205,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse.

Buying and Selling MileVerse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MileVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MileVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

