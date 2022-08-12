Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by Norwood Investment Partners LP

Norwood Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76,973 shares during the quarter. Mitek Systems accounts for 5.8% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Norwood Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,965,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,647,000 after purchasing an additional 88,550 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 617,657 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Mitek Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,326,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after buying an additional 194,968 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 612,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 444,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 82,297 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MITK. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. 3,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,954. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 0.64. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

