Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $22,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,298.25.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,352 shares of company stock valued at $72,423,471. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,351.79. The company had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,997. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,217.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,307.85. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,082.78 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

