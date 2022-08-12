Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $26.10 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $26,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. CWM LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,010. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.12. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.