Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $36.30 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $36,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.55.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded down $18.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.70. 62,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,951. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

