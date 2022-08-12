Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $44,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.82.

FIS stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.84. 14,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $135.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

