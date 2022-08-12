Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 16,500 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $31,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Insider Activity

Paychex Price Performance

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,082. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.



