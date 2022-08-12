Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 25,900 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Sysco worth $29,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Sysco by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,437 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,540,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sysco Stock Up 1.0 %

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.11. The stock had a trading volume of 57,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,077. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

