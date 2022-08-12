Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 43,900 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $38,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in American International Group by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American International Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 53,013 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of American International Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.63. 17,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,110. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average of $57.50.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

