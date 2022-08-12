Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Barclays

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays to $127.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut Mohawk Industries from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.42 and a 200 day moving average of $134.86. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $114.96 and a 52-week high of $211.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after buying an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,828,000 after buying an additional 211,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,082,000 after buying an additional 73,764 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after buying an additional 316,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

