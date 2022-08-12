Morgan Stanley Boosts Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target to $75.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.20.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 421.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

