Morgan Stanley Boosts Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $87.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAB. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:WAB opened at $94.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.93. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $100.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,985,000 after buying an additional 34,084 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,700,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 165,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,201,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

