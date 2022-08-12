Morgan Stanley Cuts EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $31.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.20.

EVTC stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.91.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $347,071.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

