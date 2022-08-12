Morgan Stanley Increases Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target to $22.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $18.29 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $532.79 million and a PE ratio of 10.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 434,346 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,021,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,477,000 after purchasing an additional 184,656 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 156,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.