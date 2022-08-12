Morgan Stanley Lowers Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $56.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BALL. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ball to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.94 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.
Ball Stock Performance
Shares of BALL opened at $57.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. Ball has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $98.09.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BALL)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.