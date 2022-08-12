Morgan Stanley Lowers Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $56.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BALL. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ball to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.94 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $57.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. Ball has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $98.09.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.