Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 169.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $437,475,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,185,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,758,801,000 after purchasing an additional 268,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3,865.5% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 241,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,669,000 after purchasing an additional 235,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.11.

MSI stock opened at $252.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.