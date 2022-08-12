MQS Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 277.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 16.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Steven Madden Stock Down 0.4 %

SHOO stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steven Madden

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.