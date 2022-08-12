MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,263 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,263 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 445,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $56,379,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,258 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $47,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,402 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,359 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,891,000 after acquiring an additional 304,570 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,636 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after acquiring an additional 107,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YELP. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $173,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 328,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,166.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,605 shares of company stock worth $1,021,250. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YELP opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

