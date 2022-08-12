MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,872 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 155,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 63,700 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPW opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

